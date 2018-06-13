One of the world’s most prestigious sporting event will be held in North America in 2026, after 200 member-states of the international body FIFA chose the joint U.S.-Canada-Mexico bid over Morocco on Wednesday morning.

The “United 2026” proposal earned 134 votes, while Morocco, the only other formal bidder, got 65. Some had speculated that international politics, including President Trump’s polarizing image abroad and tensions between the North American nations, could hurt the bid.

“This is an incredible, and incredibly important, moment for soccer in North America and beyond,” said Carlos Cordeiro, the president of the United States Soccer Federation.

United 2026’s victory marks the first time a joint three-nation bid has been selected to host the World Cup. The tournament will consist of 48 teams for the first time, expanding for the first time from the current 32.

Sixty of the 80 matches played in the tournament are set to take place in the U.S., including all the matches from the quarterfinals onward. Mexico and Canada will each host 10 games.

The 2026 tournament will be the first time the United States has hosted a World Cup since 1994.

President Trump, who lobbied via Twitter for the tri-nation bid, hailed the decision Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations — a great deal of hard work!” the president wrote.





