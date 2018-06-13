The Department of Justice on Wednesday charged an Israeli national with providing support to the Islamic State, the first person in nearly 6 months to be accused of assisting the terrorist organization.

Waheba Issa Dais, 45, is alleged to have maintained an online library of instructions on how to make bombs, biological weapons, poisons and suicide vests for self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State, more commonly known as ISIS.

Ms. Dais used multiple social media accounts that she hacked and to provide her support, going so far to use one her pro-ISIS accounts to encourage an individual to conduct an attack in the name of the Islamic State, according to court documents. She allegedly provided the individual with detailed instructions on how to make Ricin and then suggested they dump it into a government post or water reservoirs, the government said.

In another post, Ms. Dais listed potential targets for bombing attacks, including street festivals and summer celebrations, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Ms. Dais could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Ms. Dais is the first person to be charged at the federal level for an Islamic State-related crime since Everitt Aaron Jameson. He was arrested on Dec. 22 and accused of plotting a Christmas Day terrorist attack at a San Francisco tourist spot.

A naturalized U.S. citizen living in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Ms. Dias is among the oldest individuals to be charged with supporting the Islamic State.

Analysis last month by The Washington Times found the average age of Islamic State defendants has increased. In 2014, the average age of an Islamic State defendant was 23.5, according to The Times’ analysis. Of the 17 charged last year, six were younger than 25, seven were older than 30 and four were older than 35.

The reason for the increase in Islamic State defendant ages is because those who provide material support typically need more financial resources. That means those charges skew towards people who are older with larger incomes.





