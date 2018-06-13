RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Washoe County School Board is reaffirming its opposition to arming teachers and other education support staff in public schools.

State law allows Nevada teachers to carry firearms on campus with written permission from the principal.

But board members said in a resolution in Reno on Tuesday they felt they needed to formalize their opposition to any move toward arming educators or allowing weapons in their classrooms or on campuses.

The resolution says arming educators would pose a great safety risk.

It urges state and federal authorities to provide better funding for school districts in Nevada and across the nation for additional school police officers, counselors, psychologists and social workers.

The board also encouraged development of firearm safety education programs and improvement of security measures in school buildings.





