Filming for the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie sequel is set to move from Georgetown to Northern Virginia, officials confirmed Wednesday.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set to film soon in Alexandria, Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. Exact dates are not publicly available, but a “delighted” Mr. Northam said crews would be in the area for several weeks.

The location of the set in Alexandria is also not known, but fans of the feminist film franchise got a sneak peak of the 1980s-themed sets in Georgetown where crews are filming right now. Crews re-recreated the iconic store Commander Salamander and stationed old-fashioned police cars in parking lots, Curbed reported.

Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said he was “enthusiastic about what a film of this size will contribute to state and local economies” as the crews are set to move across the bridge to Alexandria.

Film production is bringing in $697 million annual to the Virginian economy, according to Mr. Ball, and supported 4,300 full-time jobs in 2016, according to Patricia Washington, the president of local tourism nonprofit, Visit Alexandria.

This isn’t Alexandria’s first Hollywood rodeo. Previously, the city hosted A-list actors such as Natalie Portman and Leonardo DiCaprio during filming for 2016s “Jackie” and 2011s “J. Edgar.” However with “Wonder Woman’s” title as the highest-grossing superhero film of all time (after raking in $821.74 million worldwide), this summer Alexandria may be hosting its first blockbuster film project.

“Hosting a feature film of this magnitude will provide huge dividends for our city,” Ms. Washington said in a statement.

The film, directed by returning director Patty Jenkins and helmed by Israeli actress Gal Gadot, is set to be released on Nov. 1, 2019.





