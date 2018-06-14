Alex Ovechkin will continue to share his joyous, celebratory summer publicly with the Washington region.

Ovechkin and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis will bring the Stanley Cup to the Arlington County Police Department, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Fort Dupont Ice Arena on Friday, the team announced.

The tour will start at 1:10 p.m. when Ovechkin and Leonsis visit police officers and personnel at the county police department in Arlington, Virginia. They will then return to the District, when they bring the Cup to the pediatric hematology and oncology clinic at the MedStar hospital at 2 p.m. to visit and take photos with young patients.

The afternoon will wrap up with a visit to Fort Dupont at 3:15 p.m. The only indoor public ice rink in the District is home to the Fort Dupont Cannons, the oldest minority-focused youth hockey program in the country and a longtime partner of the Capitals.

These visits are not open to the general public.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.