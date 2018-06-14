Nancy Pelosi lost another supporter Thursday in her campaign to retain her position as House minority leader.

Rep. Brian Higgins, New York Democrat, said he will not support Ms. Pelosi for another term.

“She’s listening, but this is my conclusion: She’s aloof, frenetic and misguided,” he told The Buffalo News.

Mr. Higgins said that there are more Democrats that feel similarly and he is being an outlet for “the frustration that I hear every single day.”

It was the second time this week the California congresswoman’s record as minority leader was denounced.

Clarke Tucker, an Arkansas Democrat running for a House seat, released a campaign ad stating, “I’ve said from day one that I won’t vote for Nancy Pelosi.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.