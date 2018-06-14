No, Mr. President, it wasn’t a bad dream — there’s still a “witch hunt” by the special counsel, plus a new lawsuit against you from an old political foe.

But welcome home from Singapore! And Happy Birthday!

On his second day back in the U.S. from the momentous North Korea summit, President Trump was greeted on his 72nd birthday Thursday with the news that the New York state attorney general had filed suit against him personally and his family foundation, alleging improprieties in how the charity spent its money.

After flying literally around the world in the past five days, Mr. Trump also came home to that familiar political dark cloud of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In one of his first tweets Thursday, the president sounded wistful about leaving behind his huge moment on the world stage.

“Now that I am back from Singapore, where we had a great result with respect to North Korea, the thought process must sadly go back to the Witch Hunt, always remembering that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction of the fabricated No Crime,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He blasted the lawsuit against his family’s foundation as the work of “sleazy New York Democrats” and vowed never to settle it.

Mr. Trump has no public events on his schedule Thursday, although there were some reports — not confirmed by the White House — that he might take in the annual Congressional baseball game.





