Meeting with top Chinese officials in Beijing, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that China committed to keeping sanctions in place until North Korea fully denuclearizes.

“We have made very clear that the sanctions and the economic relief that North Korea will receive will only happen after the full denuclearization, the complete denuclearization, of North Korea,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Beijing floated the idea that sanctions could begin to be loosened immediately following the agreement reached at the summit Tuesday between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Mr. Trump also voiced concern while at the summit that China, the chief sponsor of Mr. Kim’s communist regime, already eased security on its border with North Korea.

China’s enforcement of the United Nations’ sanctions was instrumental in forcing North Korea to the negotiating table.

“I also want to thank China and President Xi [Jinping] for his role in helping bring North Korea to the negotiating table and for the continued support as we work to achieve the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea,” Mr. Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Earlier, Mr. Pompeo met with Mr. Xi to brief him on the outcome of the summit.

In the statement signed by Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim at the Singapore summit Tuesday, North Korea committed to complete denuclearization in exchange for security guarantees from the U.S.





