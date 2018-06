President Trump accused Democrats on Thursday of inventing a “phony crime” to create the Mueller investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The president tweeted:

Now that I am back from Singapore, where we had a great result with respect to North Korea, the thought process must sadly go back to the Witch Hunt, always remembering that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction of the fabricated No Crime. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

So, the Democrats make up a phony crime, Collusion with the Russians, pay a fortune to make the crime sound real, illegally leak (Comey) classified information so that a Special Councel will be appointed, and then Collude to make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.