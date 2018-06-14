LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former high-ranking state official in prison for a kickback scheme involving state contracts wanted to expand his operation to the Kentucky Retirement Systems but was thwarted by a political rival in former Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration.

Former Democratic political consultant Larry O’Bryan testified Thursday during the fourth day of the bribery trial for veteran lobbyist Jim Sullivan. O’Bryan said former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer tried to have him appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees because there was “billions of dollars on that board.”

But O’Bryan said his appointment was blocked by Mike Haydon, Beshear’s chief of staff, who was battling with Longmeyer about awarding state contracts to political donors.

Sullivan is accused of bribing Longmeyer to win a state contract for a company he represented. But his trial this week has exposed more details about Longmeyer’s kickback scheme and the sometimes shady world of government contracting.

O’Bryan and Longmeyer are serving prison sentences of at least five years for collecting nearly a million dollars in kickbacks from a company that had a contract with the state’s health insurance plan. The company, M C Squared Consulting, would charge the state double what it actually cost and pocket the rest. They would split the money with Longmeyer and O’Bryan.

Longmeyer kept some of the money for himself, but most of it he donated or directed others to donate to Democratic political campaigns. It earned him a reputation as a major fundraiser with the state’s political power brokers, a role O’Bryan said Longmeyer craved.

O’Bryan said the kickback scheme was supposed to be a one-time thing but said Longmeyer kept coming back for more.

“He said, ‘the governor really wants another poll, another focus group. It will help pay for this race or this campaign,’” O’Bryan said. “He said to expect another check from M C Squared.”

Prosecutors have said there is no evidence elected officials knew what Longmeyer and O’Bryan were doing. Sam McIntosh, owner of M C Squared, pleaded guilty to bribery charges and was sentenced to 65 months in prison.

Sullivan is accused of using bribes to make sure a company he represented kept a state contract. Longmeyer was the secretary of the Personnel Cabinet with power to approve the deal. O’Bryan said Sullivan gave him an envelope with $5,000 inside with instructions to give it to Longmeyer. The men referred to the bribes as “Christmas presents.”

“Jim Sullivan told me he had to drive around delivering Christmas presents,” O’Bryan said. “He had a bag full of envelopes.”

Prosecutors have not presented evidence of Sullivan paying any other government officials.

Sullivan’s attorney, Thomas Hectus, tried to discredit O’Bryan’s testimony by focusing on his plea agreement with the federal government. He noted O’Bryan did not plead guilty to all of the charges against him. Hectus told jurors on Monday that Longmeyer and O’Bryan made up the allegations in order to get a lighter sentence for their more serious crimes.





