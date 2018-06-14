ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro is accusing Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of violating a ban on political events on school property.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, filed complaints on Thursday with a state ethics panel and with officials in New York City over several recent press events held by Cuomo at local schools.

The events, which featured students, were in support of Cuomo’s legislative proposal to allow parents and teachers to petition a judge to confiscate firearms from the homes of troubled students. Cuomo traveled to the events on a school bus.

City and state ethics rules prohibit the use of school property or resources for political purposes.

A spokeswoman for Cuomo said the events were clearly government-related and she dismissed Molinaro’s complaints as “cheap political tricks.”





