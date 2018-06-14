A Justice Department Inspector-General report released Thursday criticized former FBI Director James Comey for using a private email account to conduct government business.

In the corner laughing was Hillary Clinton.

The former first lady, who has blamed Mr. Comey for her 2016 presidential election loss to Donald Trump, took to Twitter to troll the FBI ex-chief.

She retweeted a Politico reporter writing about that angle to the story, and added three words: “But my emails.”

The failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate has often cited Mr. Comey as among the reasons she lost, most specifically his decision just a week before the election to tell Congress that he was re-opening the probe into Mrs. Clinton’s use of a private email account.

Mr. Comey had in the summer declined to bring criminal charges against her, saying that she was reckless in handling classified information but wasn’t sufficiently tech-savvy to know what she was doing. However, when more of her emails turned up on sex-criminal Anthony Weiner’s computer, Mr. Comey told lawmakers that he had to reopen the investigation.

Thursday’s IG report criticized Mr. Comey for that decision too.





