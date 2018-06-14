A soon-to-be-released inspector general’s report may contain previously undisclosed text messages from individuals involved with the Clinton and Trump investigations about the presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Department of Justice document is expected to be released on Thursday afternoon.

A conversation between Peter Strozk, a key investigator on both cases, and Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI, where they worry about Trump winning the presidency is disclosed within the highly-anticipated report.

The Washington Post reported and published the messages, including one suggesting the FBI could “stop” Mr. Trump from assuming the presidency.

“Trump’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Ms. Page wrote.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok wrote back.

Earlier Thursday morning, Bloomberg released a copy of the report’s conclusions.

Those pages show that report did not find that James Corey, former director of the FBI, was not politically motivated in handling the Hillary Clinton investigation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.