Top FBI officials regularly broke Justice Department rules during the 2016 presidential election, the department’s inspector general said Thursday, calling fired Director James Comey “insubordinate,” saying others violated their recusals from the Clinton investigation, and a top agent’s political bias might have skewed the bureau’s decisions in the run-up to Election Day.

The agent, Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, said in an August 2016 text message to his paramour, then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, that they would “stop” then-candidate Donald Trump from winning the White House.

Ms. Page wanted reassurance that Mr. Trump wouldn’t win the election. Mr. Strzok replied: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

The text, recovered just last month, was among the explosive details of a 500-page report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

He concluded that Mr. Comey repeatedly broke Justice Department rules, that his deputy, Andrew McCabe, didn’t fully comply with his vow to recuse himself from the Clinton investigation, that former Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik broke his own recusal and shared sensitive information with the Clinton campaign, and that the FBI is plagued by a culture of leaks.

And while bias didn’t appear to affect the big decisions in the handling of the initial investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices, investigators couldn’t rule out a role for bias in the final days of the campaign, when the FBI chose to focus on the Russia probe rather than speedily review a new set of emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, who was married to Mrs. Clinton’s top personal aide, Huma Abedin.

In one striking finding, Mr. Comey says he didn’t know Ms. Abedin — who had been a key figure in the investigation — was married to Mr. Weiner, a prominent former congressman who was being investigated for sending sexually-focused messages to an underage girl.

Mr. Comey, while not tainted by political bias in the Clinton probe, repeatedly free-lanced for his own purposes, the audit says.

“In key moments, then-Director Comey chose to deviate from the FBI’s and the department’s established procedures and norms and instead engaged in his own subjective, ad hoc decision making. In so doing, we found that Comey largely based his decisions on what he believed was in the FBI’s institutional interests,” the report said.

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” the investigation found.

Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey last year, citing some of the same issues raised in the report, and on Thursday White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it “reaffirms the president’s suspicions about Comey’s conduct and about the political bias” of some members of the FBI.

“It causes a great deal of concern and points out the political bias that the president has been talking about,” she said.

The inspector general did not second-guess the FBI and Justice Department decision not to prosecute Mrs. Clinton for her email practices, saying those are prosecutorial decisions. Nor did the department second-guess Mr. Comey’s sense that he was going to exonerate her before his agents interviewed her in the summer of 2016.

But Mr. Comey’s decision to hold a July 6 press conference announcing his findings — including that Mrs. Clinton was “extremely careless,” but also not criminally liable, for sending and receiving classified material on her secret email, was a mistake, the investigation said.

He misled his Justice Department superiors, and kept them in the dark about what he was going to say. They had to learn of his looming announcement from the press, the report says.

The report said Attorney General Loretta Lynch should have ordered him to heel, but she didn’t.

The report also criticizes Ms. Lynch for her tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton in the heat of the campaign, saying she acknowledged it went on too long.

Mr. Comey, on Twitter, said he wouldn’t contest the findings.

“I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently,” Mr. Comey tweeted. “I pray no director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work.”

Congressional Democrats said the report shows Mr. Comey swung the election to Mr. Trump.

“Director Comey had a double-standard: he spoke publicly about the Clinton investigation while keeping secret from the American people the investigation of Donald Trump and Russia,” said Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

A lawyer for Mr. McCabe, meanwhile, said the report largely exonerated his decision-making during the Clinton probe — though they took issue with a conclusion that he should have been more proactive in pushing for action in the Weiner laptop in late 2016.

They also faulted the audit for not explaining why it dinged Mr. McCabe for failing to completely follow through on his recusal from the Clinton probe, saying that information shouldn’t have been shielded in a separate secret annex.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.





