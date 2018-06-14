Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday defended the Department of Justice’s policy to separate children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’re really returning to the classical understanding of what asylum is,” Mr. Sessions said during an interview on The Hill’s new show “Rising.”

Mr. Sessions explained that the standard for asylum cannot be a “specific act of private violence” but rather systemic oppression.

The attorney general also said children in the custody of Customs and Border Protection are in good care. He explained that the centers offer education, health care and “good” food.

Mr. Sessions said they will continue to treat children in a “nice” way, but “adults that bring children here should not do so.”

The attorney general’s description differs from the media coverage of this policy. Various reports focused on the amount of children in these facilities. Both Democrats and Republicans have voiced concern about the policy.





