Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta criticized former FBI Director James B. Comey on Thursday, the same day that the Inspector General’s report on the Clinton investigation is expected to be released.

“First of all, I’m not going to defend James Comey. I’ve criticized him from the day he dropped the letter to the Hill — October 28th — right before the election,” Mr. Podesta said on The Hill TV’s “Rising.”

Mrs. Clinton’s former right-hand man said there was a double standard in play during the presidential election.

He criticized the former FBI director for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s emails, because there was no information on the investigation between the Trump campaign and Russia.

However, Mr. Podesta was also critical of President’s Trump’s decision to fire Mr. Comey.

“Do you think there’s anyone — whether they watch Fox News or MSNBC or watch The Hill.com — who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because he [Mr. Trump] felt he [Mr. Comey] was unfair to Hillary Clinton?” he said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.