LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - One of the country’s premier nuclear weapons labs now has the capability to disable drones or any other unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems flying over its restricted airspace in a swath of northern New Mexico.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports officials at the Los Alamos National Laboratory say they’re testing the new system that could serve as a model for other federal installations.

Michael Lansing, the head of the lab’s security operations, says they have the ability to disrupt and seize control of a drone or use force to take it out.

The lab worked with the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration to implement the system.

Systems are planned for the sites in Texas, Tennessee and Nevada.

Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com





