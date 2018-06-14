President Trump’s personal lawyer has filed a request for a restraining order against Stormy Daniels’ lawyer.

Katy Tur of NBC News reported Thursday evening on Twitter that Michael Cohen has asked a court to bar Michael Avenatti from any public comment on the case, including his ubiquitous TV appearances.

Michael Cohen has just filed an application for a restraining order against Michael Avenatti. His lawyers are asking a California court to bar Avenatti from talking to the press and or public about Stormy Daniels case. Filing cites Avenatti’s “unquenchable thirst for publicity.” — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) June 15, 2018

“His lawyers are asking a California court to bar Avenatti from talking to the press and or public about Stormy Daniels case. Filing cites Avenatti’s ‘unquenchable thirst for publicity,’” Ms. Tur wrote.

According to the court filing, Mr. Cohen argues that Mr. Avenatti’s frequent appearances on cable news and loquacious Twitter feed deny him a fair trial in a defamation lawsuit filed by Mr. Avenatti’s client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Mr. Avenatti promptly took to Twitter to ask rhetorically whether Mr. Cohen and his lawyers “want it all hidden” and “Will the media permit it?”

We just learned that Mr. Cohen and his atty, Brent Blakely, are going to file a motion seeking to have the court issue a gag order preventing me & others from providing info & docs to the media and the public. They want it all hidden. Is this ok? Will the media permit it? #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 15, 2018

“The motion for a gag order is a complete joke and baseless. Mr. Cohen and [his attorney] Brent Blakely can’t deal with the truth, the facts, and the law, so they have to resort to unethical, meritless motions. This must be their birthday present to Mr. Trump,” he wrote.

The motion for a gag order is a complete joke and baseless. Mr. Cohen and Brent Blakely can’t deal with the truth, the facts, and the law, so they have to resort to unethical, meritless motions. This must be their birthday present to Mr. Trump. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 15, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.