President Trump’s personal lawyer has filed a request for a restraining order against Stormy Daniels’ lawyer.
Katy Tur of NBC News reported Thursday evening on Twitter that Michael Cohen has asked a court to bar Michael Avenatti from any public comment on the case, including his ubiquitous TV appearances.
“His lawyers are asking a California court to bar Avenatti from talking to the press and or public about Stormy Daniels case. Filing cites Avenatti’s ‘unquenchable thirst for publicity,’” Ms. Tur wrote.
According to the court filing, Mr. Cohen argues that Mr. Avenatti’s frequent appearances on cable news and loquacious Twitter feed deny him a fair trial in a defamation lawsuit filed by Mr. Avenatti’s client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Mr. Avenatti promptly took to Twitter to ask rhetorically whether Mr. Cohen and his lawyers “want it all hidden” and “Will the media permit it?”
“The motion for a gag order is a complete joke and baseless. Mr. Cohen and [his attorney] Brent Blakely can’t deal with the truth, the facts, and the law, so they have to resort to unethical, meritless motions. This must be their birthday present to Mr. Trump,” he wrote.
