House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she is confused why Americans aren’t “uprising” against the Trump administration over conditions on the border with Mexico.

The California Democrat’s weekly press briefing veered into explosive territory when the subject of illegal immigration came up. Mrs. Pelosi said there may be “uprisings” over children who are separated at the U.S. southern border when asylum seekers decide not to arrive at a proper checkpoint.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” she said. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

The Republican Party immediately blasted her “extreme rhetoric” in a video uploaded to its “War Room” YouTube channel.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on June 6 that authorities are not arbitrarily splitting up families who seek asylum in the U.S.

.@RepBonamici: “Is the policy of separating children from their parents in the best interest of those children.”@SecAzar: “Individual children are separated from their parents only when those parents cross the border illegally and are arrested.” pic.twitter.com/PnJWdu7Q0R — CSPAN (@cspan) June 6, 2018

“Individual children are separated from their parents only when those parents cross the border illegally and are arrested,” he told Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon. “We can’t have children with parents who are in incarceration, so they are given to me. … So the best advice I have is, actually present yourself at a legal border crossing and make your case.”

Mr. Azar added that all children are given “medical care, full education, dental, vision. They’re provided athletics, meals.”





