BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police and explosive ordnance experts from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton are asking the public to avoid the area of the ferry terminal while they investigate a suspicious package that police say “appears to be an explosive device.”

Police closed Pacific Avenue South to the ferry terminal early Thursday afternoon after police say a person placed the item just inside the gate of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

Personnel on the base have been asked to go inside while authorities investigate.

The ferry route between Seattle and Bremerton also has been suspended until further notice.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.