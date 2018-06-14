GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) - The Potter County Commission violated state open meeting laws by holding an impromptu quorum after a meeting had been adjourned.

The American News reports the state Open Meetings Commission came to that conclusion after looking into a Dec. 28 meeting the county commissioners had with the county sheriff after the official meeting had been adjourned.

The complaint originated with Potter County News Editor Molly McRoberts. It was investigated earlier this month.

