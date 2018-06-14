Fired FBI Director James Comey damaged the bureau’s aura of impartiality during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, the Justice Department inspector general will say in a new report Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Mr. Comey broke with both FBI and Justice Department protocols in his handling of the investigation and while not seemingly motivated by political bias, he damaged the storied bureau’s reputation for fairness, the report says.

Bloomberg obtained a copy of the report’s conclusions ahead of a public release expected later Thursday.





