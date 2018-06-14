President Trump’s chief public legal defender said Thursday’s inspector-general report justifies shutting down special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe immediately and quickly jailing at least one FBI official.

In an interview on Fox News, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani said the misconduct by FBI officials such as former director James Comey and Peter Strzok is so egregious that “Mueller should suspend his investigation.”

Mr. Giuliani also set a deadline for the two top Justice Department officials.

“I believe that Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves and that chance comes about tomorrow and doesn’t go beyond tomorrow,” he said.

“Tomorrow Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in” to investigate whether the Justice Department and/or FBI tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Mr. Giuliani said.

He singled out Mr. Strzok, who, in a text message with his paramour Lisa Page, assured her that Mr. Trump wasn’t going to win the election because “We’ll stop it.”

“Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week,” Mr. Giuliani said.





