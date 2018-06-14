An emotional Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t quite deny Thursday a report that she is planning to leave her job soon, saying she prays daily for “clarity” about her future.

The White House press secretary criticized a CBS report that she will leave by the end of this year, saying the network “got a little bit ahead of their skis” without asking her for comment.

But Mrs. Sanders, who has held the post for nearly a year, also didn’t say how long she might stay.

“I show up here every day, I love my job, I work for the president, and each and every day I’ll pray for clarity and discernment on what my future looks like,” she said. “Right now I think the country looks pretty good and I’m glad I get to be a part of that process. And I’m going to continue to do my job.”

The job of White House press secretary is notoriously demanding. Her predecessor, Sean Spicer, lasted about six months in the position; the typical tenure for a White House press secretary is two years or less.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.