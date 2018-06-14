Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has joined the main pro-Trump super PAC as spokesman and senior adviser.

Mr. Spicer, who left the White House last summer, is taking on the new roles at America First Action, he confirmed Thursday.

“True story. Excited to join,” Mr. Spicer tweeted.

A former top official at the Republican National Committee, Mr. Spicer also is the author of a new book, “The Briefing; Politics, the Press and the President,” about his turbulent six months as Mr. Trump’s chief spokesman. It’s due to be released next month by Regnery Publishing.

“Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time,” said Brian Walsh, president of America First Action. “Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the presidential press podium. Sean’s unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration’s agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

Mr. Spicer said in a statement that he is “honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the president’s promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same.”





