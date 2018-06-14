A dentist’s office in Colorado was the scene of a multiple-casualty shooting with fatalities Thursday, and police said the suspect is still at large.

According to Denver TV station KUSA, “an unknown number of people are dead” in the attack in Westminster, a northwest suburb of Denver.

The casualty list includes two adults and two children, though the NBC affiliate did not break down their conditions.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, which KUSA reported took place at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

According to multiple Denver TV stations, the office in question is a children’s dentistry, but the shootings took place in the parking lot.





