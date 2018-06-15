RENO, Nev. (AP) - A California billionaire urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump denies suggestions that his efforts are helping Republican politicians including Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller running in the upcoming elections.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer spoke in Reno on Wednesday as part of a 30-city “Need to Impeach” town hall tour.

Steyer says so far, he’s collected about 5.4 million signatures in support of the impeachment campaign.

Democratic leaders fear Steyer’s campaign will only fire up pro-Trump voters who they hope will stay home during November’s general elections.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen’s campaign said in a statement that Rosen does not support an impeachment campaign because she wants special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia-focused election meddling investigation to continue without interference.

She is running against Heller for his seat in the Senate.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.