D.C. police have arrested a day care employee for sexually assaulting a child in his care.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday morning that they had arrested Juan Arturo Perez, 65, a resident in Northwest, on charges of second-degree child sexual abuse.

Mr. Perez allegedly abused a child at CentroNía day care in Columbia Heights from December to March, said detectives from the physical and sexual abuse branch of MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division.

Mr. Perez allegedly touched a girl’s genitals through her clothing several times in the day care’s classroom and rooftop playground, according to a copy of the police report obtained by The Washington Times.

Kate Akalonu, CentroNía’s director of development and communications, said Friday that the day care first heard of the accusations two months ago after an adult reported Mr. Perez to the police for allegedly abusing a child several years ago.

“There’s been another incident that has appeared since then,” Ms. Akalonu told The Times, referring to the incident for which Mr. Perez was arrested.

The day care put Mr. Perez on leave immediately after the police contacted them two months ago, Ms. Akalonu said, adding that they are currently in the process of terminating his employment.

“The safety and well-being of our students and families is our number one priority,” she said.

In the District, those convicted of second-degree child sexual abuse face fines up to $100,000 and prison sentences of up to 10 years.





