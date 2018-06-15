By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Friday, June 15, 2018

President Trump defended Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, on Friday after news broke that Mr. Manafort’s bail was revoked.

Mr. Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

Mr. Manafort has not been sentenced yet.

A judge ruled that Mr. Manafort would serve jail time until his July trial after evidence of his attempts to tamper with witnesses surfaced. 


