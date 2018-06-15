President Trump defended Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, on Friday after news broke that Mr. Manafort’s bail was revoked.

Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns. Didn’t know Manafort was the head of the Mob. What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Mr. Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mr. Manafort has not been sentenced yet.

A judge ruled that Mr. Manafort would serve jail time until his July trial after evidence of his attempts to tamper with witnesses surfaced.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.