President Trump defended Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman, on Friday after news broke that Mr. Manafort’s bail was revoked.
Mr. Manafort was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Mr. Manafort has not been sentenced yet.
A judge ruled that Mr. Manafort would serve jail time until his July trial after evidence of his attempts to tamper with witnesses surfaced.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.