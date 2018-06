President Trump touted the latest job numbers Friday morning, arguing it would have been “a disaster” under the Democrats.

U.S.A. Jobs numbers are the BEST in 44 years. If my opponent (the Democrats) had won the election, they would have raised taxes substantially and increased regulations - the economy, and jobs, would have been a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The Labor Department’s June report had a net increase of 223,000 jobs. Unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent: 5.9 for black Americans, 4.9 percent for Hispanics and 3.6 percent for women.





