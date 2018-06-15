President Trump declared victory Friday regarding the revelations in the Department of Justice inspector general report.

“I beat Clinton dynasty. I beat Bush dynasty. And now, I guess, I’m hopefully in the process of beating very dishonest intelligence,” he said during an impromptu interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Trump slammed former FBI Director James B. Comey Friday after revelations from the report. The president said actions disclosed in the report were “a real insult” to voters in the 2016 election.

When asked if Mr. Comey should get jail time, Mr. Trump said someone else should make that decision.

“I would never want to get involved in that. They just seem like very criminal acts to me,” he said.





