President Trump slammed FBI Director James B. Comey and Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok Friday morning, two prominent figures criticized in a scathing report by the Department of Justice inspector general.

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The report revealed Mr. Strzok engaged in conversations that were anti-Trump with Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI.

It also concluded that while Mr. Comey did violate norms in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, but was not politically motivated in his actions.





