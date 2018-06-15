By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Updated: 8:09 a.m. on Friday, June 15, 2018

President Trump slammed FBI Director James B. Comey and Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok Friday morning, two prominent figures criticized in a scathing report by the Department of Justice inspector general.

The report revealed Mr. Strzok engaged in conversations that were anti-Trump with Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI.

It also concluded that while Mr. Comey did violate norms in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, but was not politically motivated in his actions.


