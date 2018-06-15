President Trump slammed FBI Director James B. Comey and Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok Friday morning, two prominent figures criticized in a scathing report by the Department of Justice inspector general.
The report revealed Mr. Strzok engaged in conversations that were anti-Trump with Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI.
It also concluded that while Mr. Comey did violate norms in his handling of the Clinton email investigation, but was not politically motivated in his actions.
