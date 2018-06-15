Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her life has become a round-the-clock nightmare due to the prospect of Democrats botching the midterm elections.

A conversation with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow revealed the perpetual “terror” the Massachusetts lawmaker experiences as voters prepare to go to the polls in November. Mrs. Warren admitted her fears Thursday evening when confronted with a scenario in which Democrats fail to capture control of either chamber of Congress.

“I really, really want us to do [succeed]. I’m going to work really, really hard to make that happen,” she said. “I run every day filled with terror that it won’t because if Donald Trump remains in control of the House and the Senate — and the Republicans won’t stop him — I don’t know what happens in the next two years.”

The lawmaker’s comments on “The Rachel Maddow Show” come against a political backdrop in which the economy is surging and over half of all Americans approve of President Trump’s recent summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Wednesday showed 51 percent of respondents in favor of Mr. Trump’s nuclear missile agreement with Kim.

“With control of one part of Washington, can Democrats make a significant difference [on corruption issues] while Trump is still in the White House?” Ms. Maddow asked.

“Yes. They can do it partly by stopping some of the bleed. Right? They can do it partly by saying, ‘No. we want to hold the investigatory hearings,’” Mrs. Warren said. “Where Democrats’ power really lies is in the truth. … It was the fact that when Donald Trump said said no more Muslims [will be] coming to America that people rushed out to the airports [to protest].”

Mr. Trump’s travel ban is not intended to stop all Muslims from coming to the U.S. Instead, his administration has focused on five Muslim-majority countries that it says pose a national security threat.

“That does not look at all like a Muslim ban,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said while reviewing the controversial case, Trump v. Hawaii (17-965), Fox News reported April 25.

The high court is expected to issue its ruling later this month.





