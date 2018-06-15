Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Friday blasted individuals caught up in the fallout from the Department of Justice’s inspector general report.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump’s campaign and Russia is “tainted” by the involvement of people who “had a political objective to take down Donald Trump,” Mr. Chaffetz, the former chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Chaffetz said he was surprised by the “incestuous nature” of individuals in the FBI and the media. He called for the unnamed FBI agents whose texts were included in the report to be revealed.

The former Utah congressman also criticized Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as the root of this entire scandal.

“She’s the one that started this whole chain of events, and she can only look to herself for screwing this up,” Mr. Chaffetz said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.