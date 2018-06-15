JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says she’s glad the state has declined to pay private attorneys who represented former Gov. Eric Greitens‘ office against potential impeachment proceedings.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman determined Thursday that the lawyers’ work primarily benefited Greitens personally and not the governor’s office.

Steelman’s office said Friday that it had overstated the amount billed by Eddie Greim’s law firm as $118,000 instead of the actual amount of $89,000. When combined with a $64,000 bill from attorney Ross Garber, the total amount billed to the state was a little over $153,000.

Galloway had raised concerns about Greitens‘ attempt to use taxpayer funds for the attorneys.

Greitens had said they represented his office in an official capacity. He resigned June 1 amid allegations of sexual and political misconduct.





