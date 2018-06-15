Nearly 2,000 children were nabbed at the border traveling with their parents in late April and May, Homeland Security said Friday, laying out the contours of children who are being separated under the Trump administration’s new zero tolerance policy.

All told some 1,995 juveniles traveling with 1,940 parents or guardians were caught between April 19 and May 31, the department said.

The children have become the latest flashpoint in the heated immigration debate, with Democrats and increasing Republicans on Capitol Hill saying they can’t stomach the separations.

Looking to push back, Homeland Security told reporters that they feel they have no choice in the matter, now that they’re enforcing the law more fully.

A department official also refuted a CNN report that quoted an immigration lawyer saying a mother claimed her baby was taken from her while she was nursing.

CNN didn’t name the mother making the allegation, and Homeland Security said they’ve tried to track it down and can’t find any evidence it happened.

“We do not separate babies from adults,” the official said. “We believe that [report] is false.”

The official also demanded an apology from a television host he said compared immigration authorities to Nazis, saying that was a disservice to law enforcement officers carrying out laws.

He didn’t name the person but a number of on-air personalities have made comparisons.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday said parents are being told their children are being “taken off to the showers,” and then separated.

“And they never return. You know, I don’t have to compare that to previous regimes in other horrific countries. That conclusion actually is too obvious,” he said.

On Friday MSNBC figures Stephanie Cutter compared the detention facilities to “concentration camps” and Michael Steele warned viewers that “your kids could be next.”

The Homeland Security official who briefed reporters said immigration officers and agents deserved better.

“For someone sitting in a studio to go on air and call them Nazis for doing their jobs, as called for by the laws Congress passed, it’s really disgusting,” the official said. “We’ll be waiting for that apology.”





