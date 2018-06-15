Rudolph Giuliani said Democrats don’t stand a chance against President Trump in the 2020 election, especially if they nominate a “mentally deficient idiot” like Joseph R. Biden.

“Joe Biden is a moron,” the president’s lead lawyer told HuffPost in an interview published Friday. “I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot.”

Mr. Giuliani claimed Mr. Biden was unable to understand issues Mr. Giuliani tried to discuss with him when he was a federal prosecutor and Mr. Biden was a Delaware senator. And besides, “he’s also too old. He’s four years older than Trump,” Mr. Giuliani said of the 75-year-old former vice president.

Mr. Giuliani, a former Republican presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City, said the Democratic Party needs to put forth some new faces if they want a fighting chance.

“They need someone new, who would be more threatening to us,” he said. “They’ve got to hit us with a surprise.”

“The unknown frightens me more than Elizabeth Warren or Biden,” he said.

An aide to Mr. Biden declined to comment to HuffPost on Mr. Giuliani’s remarks.





