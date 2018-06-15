Sen. Lindsey Graham stood by President Donald Trump on Friday after media criticized the president’s comments on former President Barack Obama and Crimea.

“Yeah, I like the president. I trust him in terms of trying to do big things, things that matter,” Mr. Graham said during an interview on CNN.

Mr. Trump blamed Mr. Obama for failing to stop Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

“It’s his fault. President Obama lost Crimea, because President Putin didn’t respect President Obama, didn’t respect our country,” he said

The senator said that the president’s statements were not true, but emphasized that he still trusted Mr. Trump. Mr. Graham said that he was focusing on any results, and wanted to help Mr. Trump achieve those.

Mr. Graham said the president “has been a friend to me,” but was willing to “tell him when he is wrong.”

“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place. I don’t give a s—t.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.