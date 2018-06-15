President Trump praised Matt Drudge and his Drudge Report Friday, noting the web site’s coverage of the strong economy.

“Drudge is great by the way,” the president said during an impromptu appearance on “Fox & Friends” on the North Lawn of the White House. “Matt Drudge is a great gentleman. He really has the ability to capture stories that people want to see.”

He noted that the economy “was the number one story on Drudge, 44-year low unemployment. I saw that in very big letters and…that makes me very proud.”





