White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is doing “a fantastic job” and has no immediate plans to leave, President Trump said Friday.

“Sarah loves this job,” Mr. Trump said. “At some point I’m sure she’ll leave. Everybody leaves. And we’ll get somebody else. Sarah’s done a fantastic job. No, I don’t think she’s leaving.”

He said Mrs. Sanders “was very insulted” by a report this week that she plans to leave by the end of the year.

“I think the press treats Sarah very unfairly,” the president said. “I think Sarah is really a good person and a nice person, very capable. Sarah is a very talented person. But they treat her very badly. What they did to Sarah at the White House Correspondents Dinner, I thought she should have walked out [of the correspondents’ dinner]. She took a very high road.”

At the dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf hurled insults and barbs at Mrs. Sanders, who was seated on the dais a few feet away and took the caustic comments stoically.





