The United States is expected to withdraw from the United Nation’s Human Rights Council, Reuters reported on Friday.

An anonymous source told Reuters to expect an “imminent” departure from the global forum for human rights.

The council begins a three-week session July 6.

The relationship between U.S. and the Human Rights Council has always been tenuous. The U.S. delegation was not a part of the council for three years under former President George W. Bush, though then-President Barack Obama rejoined in 2009.

This is also not the first time the Trump administration threatened to pull away from the forum. In June 2017, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. was reviewing its participation in the group.

Two of the U.S.’ long-standing frustrations with the council has been its inclusion of countries with human right abuse records and perceived bias against Israel.





