President Trump said Sunday agreeing to stop the “war games” during the North Korea summit was his idea because it’s expensive as he slammed the media and Democrats for criticizing his negotiations with North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un.

The president took to Twitter to slam the “Fake News” for claiming he “gave sooo much to North Korea” just by meeting with the country’s leader last week in Singapore, where the two agreed to hold off on the military drills, referred to was “war games,” between the United States and South Korea as North Korea agrees to start denuclearizing their Peninsula.

The president also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, who has been critical of Mr. Trump’s agreement with Chairman Kim Jong-un, saying the people are praising the denuclearization deal all over Asia.

“Chuck Schumer said “the Summit was what the Texans call all cattle and no hat.” Thank you Chuck, but are you sure you got that right? No more nuclear testing or rockets flying all over the place, blew up launch sites. Hostages already back, hero remains coming home & much more!” the president tweeted.

The president added, “Holding back the “war games” during the negotiations was my request because they are VERY EXPENSIVE and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation. Also, quite provocative. Can start up immediately if talks break down, which I hope will not happen!

Mr. Trump said some people in the United States would rather see him fail than a historical peace agreement.

“The denuclearization deal with North Korea is being praised and celebrated all over Asia. They are so happy! Over here, in our country, some people would rather see this historic deal fail than give Trump a win, even if it does save potentially millions & millions of lives!” the president tweeted.

Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee Rep. Michael McCaul said Defense Secretary James Mattis agreed with the president’s move to halt the war games.

But the Texas Republican warned it is important to stay skeptical of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, because three prior administrations were deceived by North Korea.

“The maximum pressure campaign has been working. We are willing to step back to that anytime.” Mr. McCaul said.





