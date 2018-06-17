President Trump, father of five and grandfather to nine, has issued a proclamation recognizing Father’s Day.

“We pay special tribute to the men who devote themselves to supporting and caring for their loved ones. We take this occasion to show our gratitude to our fathers, to thank them for inspiring us to be our best, and to appreciate the influence they have in shaping our character and guiding our futures,” the statement said.

“Fathers across our country serve as role models for their children and families. Through their examples, they display the fundamental American values of hard work and dedication, which are so important to fulfilling our potential and achieving the American Dream. In each stage of our development, their unwavering support inspires us to take on the next big challenge and to pursue ambitious goals we might otherwise have thought beyond our reach. Their engagement in our communities, from the soccer field to Main Street to the town hall, enriches American life and encourages others to get involved,” said the proclamation.

Mr. Trump’s proclamation also said his administration supports the continuation of grant funding to state and local organizations which support active fatherhood.

“We honor our fathers who serve their families with humble and giving hearts. Whether we became their children through birth, adoption, or foster care, the incredible fathers in our lives generously share with us the powerful gifts of love and care through their presence and dedication,” the proclamation said.





