President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said Sunday the president likely didn’t know of Trump campaign associate Roger Stone’s meeting with a Russian national ahead of the 2016 election.

Mr. Stone reportedly met with a Russian national who offered dirt on Hillary Clinton in May 2016 in exchange for $2 million dollars, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Stone had previously denied meeting with any Russians during his time working with Mr. Trump’s campaign.

But now he tells The Post he had forgotten about the recently revealed meeting and claims the man he met with was a former FBI informant.

“Stone did nothing about it. Came to the conclusion, according to The Post, it was a waste of time,” Mr. Giuliani said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I can’t imagine anything got back to the then presidential candidate,” he added, referring to Mr. Trump.

Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News lawmakers should have been told about this meeting by the Justice Department, since they have tried to get documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian probe.

“We should have been told about this about eight months ago…in compliance with a subpoena we issued about eight months ago,” Mr. Nunes said.

Mr. Nunes and other members of GOP leadership met with Justice Department officials on Friday to work out a plan to get their hands on documents they have been seeking for months. He said they were told the Justice Department would start handing over more documents this week.

The California Republican also validated Mr. Stone’s claim the Russian national he met with was potentially an FBI informant.

“It has all the makings or the looks of some type of spy or informant and that would be a major problem because that is not something that has been brought to us and that would be totally out of bounds,” he said.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Sunday shortly after The Post’s story was published to bash the media outlet and it’s owner Jeff Bezos.

‏”Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist?” Mr. Trump tweeted.





