HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has triumphed over late night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel in their much-hyped charity basketball game Kimmel dubbed the Blobfish Basketball Classic.

With each basket worth a single point, the Texas Republican topped Kimmel 11-9 in a two-hour one-on-one match they agreed to abbreviate Saturday at Texas Southern University because neither appeared capable of reaching 15 points and winning by two.

Speaking for both, Kimmel apologized “to the game of basketball.” The Houston Chronicle described it as “a slow-motion car-crash of half-court basketball.”

The game was born of a joke from Kimmel, who said Cruz resembled the ocean bottom-dwelling blobfish. Cruz responded by challenging Kimmel to a basketball game. Two Houston charities are the beneficiaries. Game highlight videos are planned for Kimmel’s ABC program Monday night.





