Civil liberties lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Monday joined those calling for President Trump to end the immigration policy of separating children from their parents.

Mr. Dershowitz had a direct message for the president during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“You have to end this policy of separating parents from their children. Not because of the parents, but because of the children,” he said.

He emphasized that the quality of the facilities or custody did not matter, but that the act of separation was the problem.

Mr. Dershowitz agreed that immigration reform is necessary, but noted that the president had the authority to end the controversial policy today.

He said that turning people away from the border and immediately deporting them, even without prosecution, is a “lesser evil” than the administration’s current court of action.

However, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said that would not be possible. Mr. Gidley explained on “Fox & Friends” that because these cases involve minors, they may have to stay behind while parents are deported.

“There is a separation that occurs because the law exists that way. It is a farce to believe you can keep them [children and parents] together,” Mr. Gidley said.

“You’re better than this. The American people are better than this. The American government is better than this, so I implore you to stop this now,” Mr. Dershowitz said.





