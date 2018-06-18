President Trump on Monday directed the Pentagon to launch the process for creating a “Space Force” that would extend U.S. military might into the final frontier.

Mr. Trump previously mused about establishing a Space Force but put the idea into action with a direct order to Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford.

“Very importantly, I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces,” he said. “That’s a big statement.”

Mr. Trump made the surprise order at a meeting of the National Space Council.

“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space,” the president said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and other Cabinet officials.

Currently, U.S. military space operations are managed by Air Force and Navy leadership, focusing largely on surveillance and reconnaissance satellites and intercontinental ballistic missile defense systems. On Monday, Mr. Trump said the new Space Force branch would be independent of the air and sea services, noting the new space branch would be “separate but equal” with the other services.

Aside from military objectives, the new Space Force would also spearhead new U.S.-led efforts to return to the moon and eventually launch a new exploratory mission to Mars.

“We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal. It is going to be something so important,” Mr. Trump said.

Neither the Defense Department or service branches have yet issued a statement in response to Mr. Trump’s order, and it remains unclear what role NASA would play in the creation of the new space-based military branch.

The move was taken on by the White House in response to reported efforts by Beijing and Moscow to weaponize the space domain. Washington cannot afford to allow “China and Russia and other countries leading us” in space, Mr. Trump said.

The Defense Department’s new National Defense Strategy, released earlier this year, outlined a new national security doctrine for the U.S., shifting focus away from recent counterterrorism operations that have defined America’s wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere for the last several decades, to threats posed by near-peer competitors such as Russia and China.

Mr. Trump hosted the National Space Council to sign a new directive to overhaul space traffic management and space debris tracking.

The White House billed the effort as part of the president agenda to restore U.S. leadership in space.





