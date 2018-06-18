President Trump responded Monday to the growing backlash over his administration’s immigration policy of separating parents from children at the U.S.-Mexico border, emphasizing the need for a legislative fix and blaming Democrats for being “weak and ineffective” on security.
Mr. Trump continued to pressure Democrats over immigration reform, saying criminals and MS-13 gang members are crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.
The president also continued to criticize Democrats as being “weak” on security.
Mr. Trump also pointed out Sunday the potential political consequences for Democrats who don’t pass legislation to reform immigration.
First lady Melania Trump denounced on Sunday the immigration policy that was touted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “biblical.” A spokesperson for Mrs. Trump said she “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”
Former first lady Laura Bush also spoke out against the separation in an op-ed for The Washington Post. She compared this immigration policy to Japanese internment during WWII, calling it “cruel” and “immoral.”
The House is expected to vote this week on two immigration reform bills.
