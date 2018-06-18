President Trump responded Monday to the growing backlash over his administration’s immigration policy of separating parents from children at the U.S.-Mexico border, emphasizing the need for a legislative fix and blaming Democrats for being “weak and ineffective” on security.

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Mr. Trump continued to pressure Democrats over immigration reform, saying criminals and MS-13 gang members are crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

The president also continued to criticize Democrats as being “weak” on security.

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Mr. Trump also pointed out Sunday the potential political consequences for Democrats who don’t pass legislation to reform immigration.

The Democrats should get together with their Republican counterparts and work something out on Border Security & Safety. Don’t wait until after the election because you are going to lose! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

First lady Melania Trump denounced on Sunday the immigration policy that was touted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “biblical.” A spokesperson for Mrs. Trump said she “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Former first lady Laura Bush also spoke out against the separation in an op-ed for The Washington Post. She compared this immigration policy to Japanese internment during WWII, calling it “cruel” and “immoral.”

The House is expected to vote this week on two immigration reform bills.





