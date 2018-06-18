The FBI must gain access to emails fired Director James Comey sent from a personal account, even though he was doing government business, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Monday.

Mr. Comey used a personal account to send government emails even while he was leading the investigation into former Secretary Hillary Clinton for the same breach of protocols, according to an inspector general’s report.

Mr. Comey told investigators he thought using his personal account his move was “okay.”

But Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said Mr. Comey’s email practices raised “serious questions.”

“It is disturbing that FBI employees tasked with investigating Secretary Clinton, including the former director, appear to have engaged in strikingly similar conduct,” the senator wrote in a letter to current Director Christopher Wray.

The inspector general said it has no evidence Mr. Comey sent or received classified material on his personal account, but Mr. Grassley said without getting the emails, the FBI can’t know that.





