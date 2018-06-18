Kim Kardashian West met with President Trump in the White House about women’s prison reform on June 5. Less than two weeks later she was asked if public service might be calling her.

“Would you ever run for office?” CNN host Van Jones asked the reality TV star and spouse of mega-rap star and entrepreneur Kanye West.

“Oh, I don’t think that’s even on my mind,” she replied.

“Trump’s president. It could happen,” Mr. Jones persisted.

“I know. That’s why Kanye loves him. It’s the idea that anything can happen. I guess never say never,” his guest replied. “But that’s not going to be like, ‘Kim’s running.’ That’s not what I’m going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time, and I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

She added: “I know being a celebrity is rough, but D.C. is really rough.”





